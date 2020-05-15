Sunil Lahri aka Laxman shares an unseen throwback picture with Arun Govil from Ramayan sets & it is PRICELESS

As Ramayan is winning hearts once again post its return on Indian television after 33 years, Sunil Lahri has shared a beautiful throwback picture from the sets of the mythological drama.

The COVID 19 lockdown, which has got us holed up in our houses, might have taken a massive toll on our economy, but it has also emerged as a boon for the audience in some ways. After all, it gave us an opportunity to introspect ourselves and go down the memory lane to cherish some golden memories. Besides, it also marked the return of several iconic shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shriman Shrimati, Hum Paanch, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus to name a few.

While the audience has been rejoicing the re-telecasts of these iconic shows, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, has received a thunderous response posts its re-run and has managed to break all the TRP records. In fact, it has once again brought the lead cast in the limelight and they are tasting the magnificent success of the show. Interestingly, with this growing popularity of Ramayan, Sunil, who played the role of Laxman in the show, has been sharing candid moments of the mythological drama on social media these days. Keeping up the trajectory, Sunil recently posted an unseen picture from the sets of Ramayan and it is breaking the internet.

In the picture, the senior actor was seen dressed as Laxman and was accompanied by Arun Govil aka Ram. Sunil captioned the image as, “Pic. From the set of Ramayan Sagar Sahib son Subhash Nagar and grandson Jyoti Sagar.”

Take a look at his priceless picture from Ramayan sets:

To note, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has set a world record, 33 years after it first aired, becoming the most-watched program globally. It has even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×