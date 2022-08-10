Sunil Pal shares Raju Srivastava's health update after latter suffers heart attack: 'He is out of danger'

Raju Srivastava earned recognition through the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. After that, he did a few films and also participated in Bigg Boss 3. In a shocking turn of events, the comedian suffered a minor heart attack on Tuesday night (August 9) and was immediately rushed to AIIMS hospital. The comedian was working out on a treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was taken to the hospital by his trainer. Raju was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

Now, Raju's closest friend Sunil Pal has shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Get well soon #RajuShrivastav bhai ji स्वस्थ रहे मै यही कामना करता हूँ". In this video, Sunil said, "Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS and he is absolutely fine now. With all your blessings and God's grace, he is out of danger now. Raju brother, get well soon. We all love you a lot, it's a piece of great news for all of us that he is fine now. We all are waiting for him in Mumbai, he is still in Delhi".

Click here to watch Sunil's video

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi gave Pinkvilla an update about his health and said that it's very sad news and everyone should come together and pray for his speedy recovery. He was quoted saying, " This is true and very sad news. Everyone should come together and pray for the country's dear comedian. He got a minor attack while working out in the gym. Day and night, he works out, and I am unable to understand that despite being so health conscious, how did this happen? Bhabi ji (Raju Srivastava's wife) called up and informed us that she was at the airport and leaving to see him. Raju's wife said that even she did not know what exactly happened and would inform me after meeting the doctors."

Speaking about Raju Srivastava's recent activity, he is quite active on social media, and his latest video on Instagram has him giving a hilarious twist to the information spread about COVID-19 via mobile caller tunes. He mimicked a few actors and showed how veteran actors like Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and others would have given that information.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ahsaan Qureshi gives update about Raju Srivastava's health; Says 'He got minor attack, please pray'