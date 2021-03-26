Sunil Pal, Sudesh Lehri to Raju Srivastav: 5 popular TV comedians who have gone missing from the small screen

Comedy shows are very popular among the masses. People love the unique comedy style of the comedy actors on TV. Here are 5 comedians who are not seen on TV lately.

VIP- The popular comedian and TV actor became immensely popular for his talent of mimicry of stars and celebrities. He has worked in numerous TV shows and films in his career. He was the winner of second show of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus in 2008. He was last seen in Comedy Nights Bachao in 2015.

Sunil Pal- The popular comedian Sunil was the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 1 and was also part of Comedy Champions. He worked in several films and had a unique style of comedy. He was last seen in a comic role in the TV show in Comedy Champions in 2018.

Sudesh Lehri- He is a very popular and remarkable comedian, who started as a contestant in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2’. He became immensely popular with his role in the movie ‘Ready’. His last work on TV was for the show ‘The Drama Company’ in 2018.

Ahsaan Qureshi- The actor is known for his unique accent and speaking style. He was the runner-up of the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and has acted on TV for a long time. He was last seen in the TV show Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai as Principal Pandey in 2018.

Raju Srivastav- He is among the most loved comedians on the Indian TV sets. He became popular for his character Gajodhar and his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. He has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, and his last stint on TV was for the show Gangs of Haseepur as its host.

