Sunn Zara First Look: Shivin Narang & Tejasswi Prakash are picture perfect as they flaunt a sizzling chemistry

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash are making the headlines as they have shared the first look of their first collaboration after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: September 28, 2020 10:52 pm
Sunn Zara First Look: Shivin Narang & Tejasswi Prakash are picture perfect as they flaunt sizzling chemistry
Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash have been two of the most talked about contestants in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The two had won hearts with their never give up spirit, however, it was their equation which managed to grab the attention. Shivin and Tejasswi have shared a great equation not just on the show but also post KKK10. In fact, their equation also dropped hints about their love affair and soon the fans were seen trending the hashtag #TeVin made with the amalgamation of Tejasswi and Shivin’s name.

After creating much of the buzz with their equation, Shivin and Tejasswi have come with good news for their fans as they have shared a glimpse of their first project after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in a song titled as Sunn Zara. Shivin shared the first look of the song wherein he looked dapper in his icy blue coloured shirt with navy blue trousers and Tejasswi, who was dressed in a beige t-short, rust colour shorts and jacket, couldn’t take her eyes off him.

Take a look at Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s song Sunn Zara’s first look:

Meanwhile, talking about Shivin and Tejasswi’s relationship rumours, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress has cleared the air time and again and stated that the two are just friends. “He is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. I am not dating him,” Tejasswi was quoted as saying earlier.

Shivin Narang Instagram

