Sunny Leone is thrilled as iconic 90s shows Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan return to TV amid lockdown

Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan comeback on TV amid the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown has left Sunny Leone extremely happy. Take a look.

The 21-day Coronavirus lockdown has brought in a lot of boredom along, and there's no denying the fact. While everyone is practicing social distancing and trying to kill time in various ways, the house arrest is getting a little difficult with each passing day. However, to help people do away with their blues, the Government announced the return of 90s iconic shows Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan on TV. While the mythological shows have already begun re-running, the superhero drama will kill start its journey on the small screen again in April.

This airing of these iconic 90s shows has surely brought a ray to rejoice amidst this stressful pandemic situation. Not only common people but also many of our TV and Bollywood stars have hailed this decision. Among them is the gorgeous . Yes, the diva is also all hearts for the re-run of these popular dramas that take us back into nostalgia. The Splitsvilla host recently took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement about it with a quirky twist.

She shared pictures of herself wearing a crop top that read, 'Bring back the 90s,' and voila we're here! She captioned it as 'Wow..they took my tee seriously! Guess what's back on DD?' Well, Sunny's wit and thrill captured many users' attention, who went gaga on seeing her funny side. Well, looks like Sunny is also going to spend some quality time catching up these shows and reliving the aura like many other citizens.

Take a look at Sunny's tweet here:

On a similar note, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is re-running her popular shows Kasamh Se and Brahmarakshas on TV. Not only this, her famous web series including Karle Tu Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is also launched on TV. fans are also brimming in happiness as his show 'Circus' is also back on the small screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying your quarantine time watching these must-watch shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

