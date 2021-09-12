Super Dancer 4, 12 September 2021, Written Update: Amit, Spriha & Anish got eliminated from the show

Today the first act was performed by Amit and Amardeep on the song ‘Yahi Pyar hai’. Sanjay called Amit a superstar while Geeta announced Amit as the future of dancing. This act was followed by Florina along with her guru Tushar. The duo performed on the evergreen song ‘Tamma Tamma’. Shilpa praised the perfection in the performance. Later, Anurag gave a standing ovation for their execution.

Next up we saw, Esha and Sonali who depicted the story of Lord Ganesha and performed on the song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’. Sanjay complimented Sonali for the concept. Shilpa called this act her all-time favorite. The next act was performed by Sanchit and Vartika. The track ‘Aila re’ helped in making their performance crisper. Geeta called Sanchit god gifted after looking at his dance. Sanjay loved Sanchit’s attitude. Further, Neerja and Bhavna performed on the latest song ‘Bhai Bhai’. After the performance, Sanjay got stunned looking at the energy. Anurag complimented Neerja for her crisp movements while Geeta gave them a standing ovation for their concept.

Later, all the Super Dancers and their Super gurus gave a tribute to Sanjay Dutt for his evergreen career in the Bollywood industry. Finally, Ritvik called Amit, Spriha, Pratiti, Neerja, and Anish on the stage and announced every contestant except them to be safe. All other super dancers felt relaxed as they got a place in ‘Super 10’. Ritvik informed the contestants that after summing up the scores given by the judges Amit, Spriha and Anish are eliminated from the show.

