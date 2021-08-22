Super Dancer 4, 22 August 2021, Written Update: Indian Idol’s winner Pawandeep joins Super Dancers

The first act is performed by Soumit and Vaibhav as Nihal helps them with his energetic song ‘ Dekha jo tujhe’. Shilpa praises Soumit for his energy while Geeta likes the madness in their performance. Next up were Florina and Tushar who perform on the song ‘Sona re’ which is sung by Arunita. After the act, Geeta gave a standing ovation for their performance. Shilpa praises Arunita for her contribution to making this act flawless.

This act was followed by, Paritama and Pankaj while Danish sang ‘Afreen Afreen' and added a classical touch to the act. Shilpa compliments Paritama for her coordination. Geeta gets down on her knees in respect of Paritama for her progress in the show. The next act was performed by Sanchit, Vartika while Shanmukhapriya spreads her magic by singing ‘Saari raat’. After the act, judges decide that the level of dancing was above their expectations and gave them a standing ovation.

This energetic act was followed by Pawandeep’s magical voice, making Amit’s performance the best act of the night. Amit and Amardeep performed on ‘Ae dil hai mushkil' and everyone was blown away by their coordination. Geeta complimented Amit for his maturity in understanding the meaning of the song. Geeta praises Amardeep for his choreography.

Further, Shilpa insisted on Pawandeep to showcase his skills as he can play different musical instruments. Pawandeep performs different songs while he plays Tabla, Dholak, and Guitar at the same time. Pawandeep’s skills amazes everyone while Anurag calls him a wonder which can never happen again.

