Super Dancer 4, 26 September 2021, Written Update: Hema Malini special episode

Today we saw that Hema Malini graced the super dancer stage with her elegance and extended her support to the top eight contestants. The first act was performed by Neeraj and Bhavna on the song ‘Tune o rangile’ Hema praised Neerja for creating magic with her dance moves. Anurag declared Neerja a winner as she is one level up. Florina and Tushar followed this act as they portrayed their journey through their dance. The duo performed on ‘Zindagi ek safar’. Anurag called it a blockbuster performance while Shilpa loved the way Florina used the stage.

Further, we saw, Pruthviraj and Shubhranil as they added a robotic touch in their dancing and performed on ‘Dilbar mere’. After the act, Hema was blown away by the synchronization. Later, Geeta appreciated Pruthviraj for trying a new dance form. The stand-out performance was delivered by Sanchit and Anshika as they made everyone witness the evergreen love story of Hema and Dharmendra through their act. The song ‘Yamla pagla deewana' added more energy to their dance. Hema praised the performers for their moves and shared the memories of her love story.

The final act of the night was performed by Esha and Sonali as the super Jodi performed on the song ‘O bewafa’. Judges got enchanted as Esha delivered the most energetic performance of her super dancer journey. Shilpa loved the coordination in the act while Geeta thanked Sonali for getting out the best from Esha. Finally, Ritvik announced the super seven and informed everyone that Paritama has been eliminated from the show.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

