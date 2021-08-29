Super Dancer 4, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Actress Madhoo arrived as a special guest

Today we saw that actress Madhoo arrived in the show as a special guest where super dancers paid homage to her illustrious career, the first act was performed by Anish with his super guru Aakash, the duo performed on ‘Jisse dekh mera dil’. The judges gave them a standing ovation for their energy, later Madhoo could not resist dancing to the superhit song. Pratiti and Shweta followed the energetic performance with their graceful dance on ‘Dil hai Chota sa’.

Madhoo praised Shweta for her concept while Geeta complimented them for their grace in the act. Florina and Tushar joined the celebration and performed on, ‘Maine pyaar tumhi se’. After the act, Anurag was completely amazed looking at the control over their movements. Shilpa praised Tushar for his choreography and also called him a perfect leader who can shape his disciples perfectly.

Next up we saw, Spriha and Sanam's performance on the song ‘Roja janeman’ as they portrayed the relationship of a father and daughter which made everyone emotional. Madhoo reminisced her memories with her father, wherein Geeta loved the overall steps involved in the performance. The next act was performed by Prithvi who was accompanied by his super guru Shubranil they performed a lyrical act on the song ‘Dheere dheere’ and made everyone groove with them. Shilpa applauded Shubranil for setting the benchmark one stage up whenever he performs along with Prithvi. Anurag assured Prithvi of securing greater heights on the basis of his consistency. Later, the super gurus performed a special act for Madhoo and paid a tribute to her successful career in Bollywood.

Also Read| Super Dancer Chapter 4: Contestants & gurus to pay tribute to their grandparents with Madhoo