Super Dancer 4, 3 October 2021, Written Update: Evergreen actress Tabu lights up the stage

The first act of the night was performed by Sanchit and Vartika while the duo danced to all time hit song ‘Mai Deewana’. Sanchit thrilled everyone with his unique style. Shilpa complimented Sanchit for making a strong comeback into the show after being sent back for revision. loved the perfection in the act and loved his footwork. Later, Neerja and Bhawna enchanted everyone through their energetic moves on the track ' Rang de’. Geeta appreciated Bhawna for adding a classical touch to their act. Shilpa loved the coordination amongst the two while Tabu grooved along with Neerja and delighted everyone with her moves.

Next up we saw, Florina and Tushar who performed on the song ‘Dil duba’. Florina received a lot of plaudits for her attitude and swag while performing. Shilpa acclaimed Tushar and Florina as the best Jodi of Super Dancer Chapter 4. This performance was followed by Esha and Sonali the duo spread magic on the set as they performed on the song ‘Apsara aali’. After the performance, Geeta honored Esha as the 'Queen of expressions’. Shilpa recalled Esha’s journey in the show and praised her for the growth since the start of the season.

Furthermore, Shilpa reminisced all the precious moments spent with Tabu and later performed together on ‘Dil mera dhadke’ to celebrate their friendship. The final act of the night was performed by Pruthviraj and Shubhranil through which they gave a tribute to all the lovely judges in the show. The song ‘Pehli baar hua' added more emotions to their dance. Geeta loved the execution of the ideas wherein Tabu appreciated Shubranil for his choreography. Shilpa named Pruthviraj as the strongest contender for Super 3.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

