Super Dancer 4, 5 September 2021, Written Update: Farah Khan appears in ‘Guru shishya’ special episode

Today we saw that choreographer Farah Khan joined the judge’s panel as the contestants dedicated their performances to their ‘Gurus’. Later, the first act was performed by Anish and Aakash on the song ‘Kaho na Pyaar hai’. After the act, Geeta praised Anish for his perfection while Shilpa called this act Anish’s best performance on the show. This performance was followed by Prithviraj along with Shubranil. The duo performed on the track ‘Naa Tum Jano na hum’. Farah complimented the concept and appreciated Prithviraj for his clean movements. Later, Geeta gave a standing ovation for the performance.

Florina and Tushar followed the dance extravaganza and performed on the song 'Tumse milke'. Shilpa called Florina the 'X' factor of the show wherein Geeta highlighted Florina’s attitude to be the best thing in the act. Next up we saw, Arshiya and Anuradha who performed on the track ‘Pehla Nasha' and dedicated their performance to Farah Khan’s journey in the Bollywood industry. Shilpa loved the concept while Geeta called this performance beyond judgment as it highlighted her mentor’s career.

This nostalgic performance was followed by Isha and Sonali who performed on ‘Jiya jale’ and got praised for their energy by Geeta. Shilpa, on the other hand, gave them a standing ovation for their unmatched talent. The last act of the day was performed by Amit and Amardeep, the duo grooved on the track 'Gerua’. Geeta was unsatisfied with their performance and advised Amardeep to come up with a new idea as the competition has reached one level up. Shilpa agreed to Geeta’s point and asked Amardeep to work hard for securing a place in the Super-10.

