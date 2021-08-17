Super Dancer 4: Anurag Basu admits missing Shilpa Shetty Kundra on sets: Let’s hope she returns soon

has been making the headlines ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his association with an adult film racket case. While it has been a tough time for the actress, she has also taken a break from Super Dancer 4 these days. And now her co-judge Anurag Basu has opened on her absence and stated that he misses having her on sets.

In his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Anurag said that the entire team of Super Dancer 4 misses Shilpa on the sets. “Yes, absolutely, we miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us,” the filmmaker was quoted saying. Furthermore, when quizzed about if he has a clue about Shilpa’s return to Super Dancer 4, the ace filmmaker said he wants her to return soon, however, he is clueless about when Shilpa will resume the shoot.

Anurag stated, “I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, ‘When are you coming back’, but I got no reply, so I don’t know when she will be back. I can’t say. I don’t know what’s happening. Let’s hope (she returns) soon. I’m just looking forward”. To

note, Shilpa has been judging the dance based reality show Super Dancer with Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur since its inception in 2016.

Also Read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Jackie Shroff & Sangeeta Bijlani give a glimpse of their romantic chemistry on stage