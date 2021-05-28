Super Dancer 4 judge Geeta Kapur talks about her mother’s demise: ‘Farah Khan took care of me like family’

Super Dancer 4 judge Geeta Kapur talks about her pain and healing journey after the demise of her mother. She shares she has very good friends and family who took care of her.

One of the best choreographers of the Bollywood industry, Geeta Kapur is going through a very sad time in her life due to the passing away of her mother. The actress lost her mother in January this year but the pain and the void will take a long time to subside. The choreographer shared in an interview with ETimes TV that even though few months have passed, she is still recovering through the void. She said that people say that strong people heal fast but this pain is not going to heal easily.

She said that she was prepared for it since 2019 when her mother had fallen ill. She was told that she had only three days with her, but her mother survived by god’s grace and she lived on for one and a half years. It gave her time to do everything in her power to keep that motor of life running. She said she knew her mother would leave her someday but it happened very quickly. It took her time to face the reality and it will take time for her to heal. She added that at that time she was constantly surrounded by friends, family and Farah ma’am took care of her like family. She shares that it was a great learning experience and the universe hand on her has taken care of her in that difficult situation.

The choreographer has asked the reality show team to not talk about the incident. The shooting started very soon after her mother’s demise and she agreed to work because of her commitment to the show. She had requested the team to not bring up her mother in any content and they very graciously agreed upon it.

The Super Dancer 4 judge had been wearing her mother’s clothes and jewelry on the sets of the show. She told that initially she thought of giving away her mother’s belongings, but then she realized that she loved her belongings a lot, hence Geeta decided to wear something that belonged to her on every episode.

Talking about work, she said that she feels blessed to be working in the whole pandemic situation last year as well as this year. She added that the goal of the entire team behind the camera is that people sitting at home should be entertained. Because of their efforts, she feels that she is getting a chance to go out and work in a pandemic situation.

