Super Dancer 4 judge Shilpa Shetty’s son copies her moves behind the scene; VIDEO

Super Dancer 4 judge Shilpa Shetty’s son has a great time as he copies her dance moves behind the scene.

One of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood and fabulous dancer, was recently impressed by the excellent dance moves of her son. The actress is at present the judge of the kids' dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The actress was doing a dance session at her home when her son Viaan saw her dancing and followed in her footsteps. Her husband Raj Kundra was the one who found the little champ in action and shared the video on social media.

Shilpa Shetty’s hubby shared a fun video of the mother and son. In the video, it is seen that Shilpa Shetty is all dressed up and dancing fabulously as she is shooting for the show. But there is a catch in the video, which is that seeing his mother dance, little Viaan is also seen dancing as he follows her steps. No doubt he very quickly learned her steps and enjoyed dancing behind the green screen. Raj shared the video on his social media with the caption, “Behind the scenes LITERALLY!! #throwback set masti Like Mother Like Son.”

Numerous people commented on the video. Shamita Shetty dropped heart emoticons, Manav Gangwani wrote, “He is a STAR in the making...”, VJ Gaelyn Mendonca wrote, “Champ” and many of Shilpa’s fans sent best wishes.

Shilpa Shetty’s whole family including her parents-in-law, her husband, son, daughter, and mom had tested COVID-19 positive. The actress had shared it on social media and said that it was a difficult time for her and her family.

