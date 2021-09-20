Super Dancer 4: Neha Kakkar opens up on her journey to success; Says, ‘Everyone used to taunt my parents’

Television dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been entertaining viewers since months. This weekend, the show was graced by three popular names from the music industry - Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Honey Singh. Neha, Tony, and Honey Singh were highly entertained by the performances of the contestants but it was Anshika’s dance that led Neha to open up on the troubles she faced on her way to success. Neha shared that her parents were taunted for making girls in the family sing.

After seeing Anshika and her guru, Manan’s performance on the medley of ‘Ludo’, ‘Coca Cola’ and ‘Yaar Naa Mile’, Neha not only commended them on the performance and choreography, but went on to share about her parents having to battle orthodox views in the beginning of her singing journey. As quoted in a report shared by I.A.N.S. Neha said, "Our family used to live in Rishikesh and I was very small, may be four years old, when I started singing. My sister started before me. Currently, Rishikesh has become a lot more advanced, but earlier everyone used to taunt my parents saying 'you make your daughters sing... what kind of a father is he'?

Neha went on to add that the taunts did not deter her father, and that she and her siblings always had immense support from her parents. "But my father worked hard and made sure that the talent his daughters had came out in front of the whole world. We started singing in 'jagrans' and though people found it very difficult to accept the fact that girls are singing, we always had immense support from our parents,” articulated Neha.

Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu were also impressed with Anshika and Manan’s performance and they went on to applaud them. While Geeta said that Anshika was a super dancer, Anurag called her ‘truly international’.

