Super Dancer 4’s Shilpa Shetty Kundra glows in yellow pant saree & her panache will make you go weak in knees

Kundra has been an actress who is not just known for her stunning looks and acting prowess but has also been a fitness icon in the industry. The diva, who is a true fitness enthusiast, often dishes out major fitness goals to her massive fan following. Besides, the Dhadkan actress is also known for her impressive style statements which leave the fans in awe. Shilpa has time and again proved that she is a true blue fashionista.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa’s recent Instagram post has once again taken the internet by a storm. In the pic, the actress was seen donning a bandhani print bright yellow pant saree from Qbik that is fastened around the waist with a contrasting pink belt and the diva eluded elegance and confidence in her offbeat desi avatar. The pre-stitched number also features the classic saree silhouette with the pallu mimicking a sleeve while the one shouldered number is then styled over a pair of yellow pants while a pair of strappy heels added height to her tall frame. On the other hand, her side parted wavy hairdo, coral palette makeup and red matte lips complimented her regal look. Shilpa completed her looks with a choker necklace and stacked bangles from Amrapali Jewels.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

To note, Shilpa had donned this stunning look for the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress has been associated with the popular dance based reality show as a judge since its inception along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

