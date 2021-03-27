Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor & Anurag Basu’s show is creating hype among fans with new chapter

Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor & Anurag Basu’s dance reality show is back with its 4th chapter and fans can't contain their excitement. Take a look at the Twitter reactions.

Sony TV’s Super Dancer is back with a new chapter and has already managed to gain the attention of its audience with the show’s premiere. In the past, the show has managed to garner fans from around the country with stellar performances from thousands of young participants. The show’s latest season, or chapter as the makers of the show like to call it, premiered on TV at 8 PM, replacing the timings of another popular show Indian Idol.

The show has a star-studded line of judges with , Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. Fans can’t wait to witness the trio all prepped up for the fourth time in a row. The show also hosts Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani. Netizens have expressed their excitement over the launch of the much-awaited dance reality show by showering compliments on social media. One Twitter user showered love on one particular performance saying, “Another Goosebumps Performance by Pratiti Das Just loved it!! Simply superb! #SuperDancerChapter4 PS: This girl just holded the last posture for long - Hats off to Mom cum Guru of Pratiti Choreography lit.”

Another user emphasized the season’s first episode and said, “The show started... bang on ! What a superb first episode... can't wait for the whole season Best wishes to #SuperDancerChapter4 !!! Fab” Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty opened up about the show prior to the show’s launch saying, “For me, we are all one big happy family... the camaraderie between the judges is unmatched & rare in times like these, and it's such an honour to witness the ingenuity of some of the country’s most amazing talent.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the launch of Super Dancer Chapter 4:

Another Goosebumps Performance by Pratiti Das

Just loved it!!

Simply superb! #SuperDancerChapter4 PS: This girl just holded the last posture for long

- Hats off to Mom cum Guru of Pratiti

Choreography lit. https://t.co/H9YZG3YWxI — @sh (@AishwaryaK31) March 27, 2021

Soumit He is so cute #SuperDancerChapter4 — (@Sweets_rinky) March 27, 2021

Nothing works better than dance reality shows on television...and you trio are best in the category undoubtedly.

And #SuperDancer platform for me always graceful, mesmerising, synchronised, expressive nd heart-touching.#SuperDancerChapter4 pic.twitter.com/hwMpCwZhny — Partha Banerjeen (@ParthaB34769052) March 27, 2021

Highlight of @SonyTV's new show #SuperDancerChapter4: A 'true' reality show. The scene where the judges actually gave suggestions for improvement / asking for performance again on different track is what makes it better.

Entertaining episode. #SuperDancer @SonyTV — TellyWit (@TellyWit) March 27, 2021

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty is ecstatic about Super Dancer Chapter 4 launch: My happiness undoubtedly is super se bhi upar

