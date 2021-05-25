Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty resumes her role as judge on the dance reality show after recovering from COVID

Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4 after testing negative for Coronavirus. Actor Suniel Shetty accompanies her on the set.

’s husband Raj Kundra, and other family members were diagnosed with Coronavirus. As a result, she had put her work projects on hold. After her family recovered, she had shared a video of her house being sanitized. The star, who is a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, informed fans earlier this month that her husband and children, Viaan and Samisha tested positive for the virus. During her absence on the show, had entered the show as the judge.

Now, Shilpa is back on the show and has resumed her role as the judge. Actor Suniel Shetty, who has worked with the actress in Dhadkan, also accompanied her as they received an elaborate welcome. The upcoming episode will feature tracks from movies in which Suniel has starred in. Several clips from the show were surfaced on social media on Monday. In the videos, viewers got a glimpse of what they can expect from the forthcoming episode. Shilpa and Suniel were seen walking hand-in-hand as a song from their film played in the background.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj recently celebrated their son Viaan's birthday in a special way. The couple gifted him a puppy. Shilpa took to her social media handle to share the little one’s reaction. Along with the adorable clip, the actress penned a heartwarming birthday wish. "Introducing 'TRUFFLE' our new family member,” she wrote and also explained how she had promised her son that they’d get him a new furry friend.

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha, Viaan, Raj Kundra, in laws, her mom contract COVID 19; Actress tests negative

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×