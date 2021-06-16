Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty will groove to Kumar Sanu’s track for the dance reality show’s special episode

Kumar Sanu would join the set of Super Dancer Chapter 4 for a special episode. Contestants would be performing to some of his tracks on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Over the last few weeks, the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been inviting numerous actors and actresses to bless the stage with their presence. Recently, it was announced that Kumar Sanu would join the show for a special episode. In the episode, contestants would be performing to some of his tracks on the occasion of Father’s Day in an evening filled with music and dance. To celebrate the happy day, the singer along with Anurag Basu would receive heartwarming messages from their children.

The show’s judge will be seen dancing to some of the musician’s popular tunes. In the promo clips circulated online, it can be noted that the actress would be seen in a stunning white coloured saree. The actress had to temporarily step down from being a judge on the show after her family got tested positive for Covid 19. had taken up the role of the show’s judge while she was away. Soon after Shilpa’s family recovered, she was back on the sets joining the other judges Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur.

Last month, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, and two of their children, Viaan and Samisha tested positive for the virus. Due to this, the actress had put her work responsibilities on hold. Fans of the actress had wished her family a speedy recovery on social media. After everyone in her family fully recovered from the Covid 19 virus, she had shared a video of her house being sanitized.

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty Kundra always POWERS UP her outfits with a not so common element and here’s a testimony

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×