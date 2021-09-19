Super Dancer Chapter 4, 19 September 2021, Written Update: Govinda and Chunky Pandey light up the stage

In today's episode, Govinda and Chunky Pandey light up the whole stage of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the host welcomed them on the stage. Govinda and Chunky Pandey make a grand entry and the host recalled some of their famous works including Aankhen, in this movie they worked together and it was a comedy movie. Then the host appreciated Govinda and Chunky's great humor and their joke timings and the most important thing being Govinda's dance. In today's musical episode, the contestants are going to impress Govinda and Chunky with the dance performance on songs from their movies.

The contestants started their performance, the first one was Neeraj and Bhawna, they performed on Bol Beliya with so much energy and their outfit was so on point and their moves were sassy. The crowd started cheering them up when the performance ended. Judges liked their energetic performance and complimented them for their moves, their matching times, and their expressions. While Govinda and Chunky get so excited and complimented them by calling their performance thrilling. Chunky called it an International act.

The next one in the line was, Pari and Pankaj "her guru" they performed on Kya Lagti hai haye Rabba. Their performance was so amazing and flirtatious and their moves and swings were outstanding. Judges liked their performance so much and called it an electrifying performance of the day. When Govinda and Chunky were asked to say something about Pari and Pankaj's performance Govinda said that he is speechless, Chunky Panday called Pari superwomen.

Also Read| Super Dancer Chapter 4: Govinda calls Neerja and Bhawna’s performance ‘Unbelievable’