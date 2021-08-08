Super Dancer Chapter 4, 8 August 2021, Written Update: Moushumi Chatterjee joins Sonali in the Sunday special

In today’s episode, we saw actress Moushumi Chatterjee makes her way into the show to witness some outstanding performances dedicated to her career. The first act is performed by Super Dancer Amit with his guru Amardeep on the song ‘Rimjhim gire savan’. Moushumi loved the robotics included in the act while Geeta challenges Amardeep for giving his best in the next act.

Later, Super Dancer Pratima and her guru Pankaj impress Moushumi with their concept and also the song ‘Sochna kya’ as it is very close to her heart. Sonali compliments the duo for their unbelievable talent.

The next act is performed by Super Dancer Arshiya accompanied by her guru Anuradha on the song ‘Joh haal dil ka’. Anuradha successfully indulges a Kathak touch to the act and all the judges give her a standing ovation. Sonali hugs Arshiya for her crisp movements on the stage.

Further, we see, Super Dancer Pratiti with her guru Shweta dance on the song ‘Megha re’. After the act, Moushumi praises both the performers for their flexible bodies, while Geeta compliments them for adding more glory to the song.

After this act, we see super dancer Isha and her guru Shonali performing on ‘Dil ye diwana’. Anurag compliments Isha by saying that no one can match her level, meanwhile, Geeta salutes Shonali for coming up with brand new concepts.

This performance is followed by Super Dancer Sanchit and Vartika’s romantic act on the song, ‘Oh Hansini' with a hip hop touch to it. After the act, Moushumi is completely stunned by the hip-hop interpretation of a romantic song.

