Super Dancer Chapter 4: Anshika Rajput steals the show with her performance; Gets standing ovation from judges

Contestant Anshika Rajput performed on the iconic songs of Madhuri Dixit and impressed judges. She was hailed by everyone.

The dance reality show Super Dancer, Chapter 4, is winning the hearts of the audience from their extraordinary performances. Every week contestants are showing mind-blowing performances and gaining appreciation from the judges. This week the contestants have performed on the Bollywood Queens. This is a special episode where they will pay tribute to them. Each contestant will be paying a tribute to the legendary Bollywood actresses in their unique manner. The contestant Anshika Rajput from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, performed on songs.

She performed with her super guru Aryan Patra on the iconic songs of Madhuri Dixit. Her dance mesmerised everyone. Impressed with her performance, all the judges gave a standing ovation. Geeta Kapur got overwhelmed looking at the act and again got up and gave a round of applause to both guru and shishya and said, "It is very difficult what you'll do today. Giving tribute to Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit and justifying it in such a small period is not easy. But the song you guys picked, the mix track, and your performance at the end which included all the hook steps of Madhuriji is what we call a true tribute. It was a difficult choreography but Anshika, you make it look so easy. You are beautiful when you are dancing, I had goosebumps in this act, great choreography and great execution".

chose to call Anshika the judges' panel, picked Anshika and made her stand on the panel, and said, "You are around 4 feet, but your talent is much much taller".

Furthermore, Anshika also received a surprise in the form of a video call where her aunt and cousin went on to praise her and called her an inspiration.

