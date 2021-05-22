Super Dancer Chapter 4: Arshiya and Anuradha give a heartfelt tribute to Rekha; Leave judges spellbound

Arshiya and Anuradha captivated everyone with their stunning performance on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as they give a tribute to Rekha.

Sony TV’s popular dance based reality show Super Dancer Chapter has been grabbing a lot of attention as the show has come up with some amazing and talented contestants from all across the nation. Interestingly, the popular show has come up with a new theme wherein the contestants were seen giving a tribute to the Bollywood queens with their performances. Amid this, Arshiya along with her choreographer Anuradha left everyone amazed as they gave a tribute to veteran actress and won hearts with their stunning performance.

The two went on to showcase a mesmerizing and remarkable dance performance on Rekha’s iconic song ‘Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan’. Impressed by Arshiya’s performance, judge stated, “Arshiya, this song is not easy, it is a very difficult song. Rekhaji has a superior quality about her and to see a child perform with such maturity is not easy, Arshiya has done a brilliant job, you are wonderful. I feel blessed and fortunate to be a part of Super Dancer – Chapter 4”. On the other hand, Terence Lewis asserted, “Ek heroine ki taraha dikhti hai aap, ek adakara jaise. Jitni beautiful aap dikti ho screen pe, utnahi acha dance karleti ho. Arshiya Heroine banneka irada hai kya?”

This wasn’t all. Judge Geeta Kapur, who happens to be a die-hard fan of Rekha, was also thrilled with the performance. She said, “Arshiya, you are very blessed, very special, gifted and you have got a very nice guru. People think Bollywood dance is the easiest form of dance, but I feel it is the most difficult one. It is an amalgamation of many things like expressions, movements, grace, and beauty. To express as much as required is an art. Today, we are giving a special tribute to the Bollywood queens and they all have this specialty, jab wo maanch pe aati hai ya screen par aati hai, wo aapko baandh kar rakhti hai. Arshiya, aaj apne hame khada rakha, baandh ke rakha aur kya kamal kiya hai.”

