Super Dancer Chapter 4: Arshiya Sharma & super guru Anuradha Iyengar impress everyone with their act

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been entertaining the audience a lot. It will be celebrating the ‘Grandparents Special’ this weekend. The contestants will present some heartwarming acts that will bring a smile to everyone’s face. Contestant Arshiya Sharma and her Super Guru Anuradha Iyengar will be seen presenting a beautiful relationship between a grandmother and a granddaughter as they perform on the song ‘Tum Mile’. Their performance was appreciated and garnered a lot of praise. Even judges were also seen praising them.

Touched with their performance, Geeta Kapur said, “Bohot sundarr! Today I actually thought Arshiya is dacing with her dadi who is also her best friend. The whole journey that you guys showed through this act was beautiful, right from the start to end. Kisi ke zindagi ke yeh jo real moments hain inko jodhna aur itni khoobsoorti se justify karna is just amazing. Arshiya, you performed really well, aaj aapne bohot dil se perform kiya, Well done.” Anurag Basu highly praised the choreography and applauded the guru shishya jodhi.

He said, “I really liked the song selection for this act. Dada aur dadi humare dost bhi hote hain, teacher bhi hote hain, maa baap ka role bhi play karte hain. Anuradha, it was beautifully choreographed, the lifts were amazing. Aur main yeh kehta aaya hoon ki dadi poti ki pehli best friend hoti hai aur poti dadi ki last best friend hoti hai. Well done guys, it was beautifully performed.”

Kundra had similar thoughts about the duo’s act. Applauding Anuradha’s choreography, she said, “Anuradha you are not just a choreographer, mere liye aap writer – choreographer ho aur yeh Arshiya aapki kalam hai. It’s amazing the way you presented this story. Normally dadi apne granddaughter ko gift deti hai magar aaj, Arshiya ne apni dadi ko gift diya. This performance was superr se bohot ooperr.”

