Super Dancer Chapter 4: Badshah & Shilpa Shetty Kundra remove their footwear as appreciation for Sanchit’s ac

Judges are super impressed by the dance performance of Tiger Pop, Sanchit, and super guru Vartika, as special judge Badshah keeps his shoes on-stage as a mark of respect.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be filled with energy and excitement as the guest of the show will be none other than star music composer, Badshah. The weekend episode is based on the theme of ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ in which the contestants of the show will be paired with their gurus as well as an ex-contestant from the past seasons of Super Dancer and India's Best Dancer.

The winner of the show India's Best Dance, Tiger Pop is paired with the contestant Sanchit and super guru Vartika. The performance of the trio will leave the judges impressed and completely speechless. The music composer walked up to the stage and removed his shoes. When he was asked the reason for doing this, he said, “In hip-hop culture, when you have no words to describe how you feel (about the performance), this is the utmost sign of respect. Apne joote utaar kar phenk dena. This is respect.” He walked back to his seat and said that his shoes will stay there till time Sanchit, Tiger Pop, and Vartika are on stage.

The super judge Geeta Kapur was amazed by their performance and called it phenomenal. She welcomed the winner of India’s Best Dancer – Tiger Pop on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and further said, “Sanchit, there never be a Super Dancer like you. And Vartika, there will never be a popper… a choreographer like you”. She called the performance ‘kadak – full of dance, attitude, and style.’ Kundra and Anurag Basu also praised the performance, and Shilpa announces that Badshah will give a ‘seedi ovation’ to them.

On the request of Anurag Basu, Sanchit and Tiger Pop obliged for performance and Geeta Kapur added the tadka of Gaurav (Contestant of Super Dancer – Chapter 3).

The act turned out to be outstanding and raised the energy bar on the show. Anurag Basu said, “Agar dancing ka World Cup hota na, to winner hum hi hote!”

Badshah said, “Ab to joote bhi nahi hai… ab main kya du? Bohot badi baat bolne wala hu main. Duniya ka best talent SonyTV pe aata hai!”

Even the super judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra removed her footwear as a mark of respect for the dance performance of Sanchit, Tiger Pop, and Gaurav.

The 'teen ka tadka' special episode will be aired this weekend at 8 pm.

