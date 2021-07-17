Super Dancer Chapter 4: Badshah & Shilpa Shetty Kundra steal the show with their performance on ‘Genda Phool’

Special guest Badshah will be amazed by the powerful and varied dance performances of the kids and their mentors on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The next episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be completely unmissable as Badshah will be seen as the special guest. He will be seen enjoying the show to the fullest as he will be watching the dance performance based on the theme of ‘teen ka tadka’. In this episode, the contestants will be dancing not only with their super gurus but also with one of the winners of the previous seasons of India’s Best Dancer and Super Dancer.

In the new promo of the show, it is seen that Badshah will be making everyone shake a leg with his latest song ‘Paani Paani’ which features Jacqueline Fernandez. The music composer will be highly impressed by the swag of Florina and gets on stage to sing for her, ‘Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai’. He was mesmerized by the Ramayan acting asked the team to make international. He also said that the best talent in the country come to this show.

The most amazing part of the show will be the dance performance of the super judge Kundra on Genda Phool. The actress looks marvelous in her yellow and pink lehenga and her dance moves will leave everyone stunned. All the judges were seen praising the performance of the duo.

The dance performances for the week are all highly spectacular, as the kids will be leaving the judges amazed by the various dance forms of the actor. The show will air this weekend on Colors TV.

