Super Dancer Chapter 4: Chief guest Tanuja remembers sister & late actress Nutan as her second mother

Veteran actress Tanuja shares about her bond with her sister and late actress Nutan on the sets of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The upcoming episode of the show will feature the veteran actress Tanuja as a special guest on the show. In the upcoming episode, the contestants along with their super gurus will be performing on the hit songs of actress Tanuja. They will be paying tribute to the actress with their different dance moves.

Contestant Aneesh Tattikota and his super guru Akash Shetty will be seen performing on the dancing on the popular song of Tanuja, which is ‘Chala Jaata Hoon’ from the movie ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’. Their performance impressed everyone on the show. The judge of the show was highly impressed by their performance and applauded the efforts of the super guru Akash. She shared, “This performance was like a gift to me and Aneesh had a different charisma in his performance.”

Tanuja was also very impressed by the energetic performance of the duo and was surprised to see him perform like a professional at such a young age.

After the act, Aneesh’s mother asked Tanuja about her relationship with her sister, the late actress Nutan. She said, “Nutan ji was seven and half years older than me so we never had any fights because she was like a mother to me and as I was the younger child in the family, I was loved by everyone.”

Talking about the sibling relationship between her and Nutan, she shared that being the director of the movie, she made Tanuja eat twelve bananas just to teach her a lesson even after knowing the fact that she hates eating bananas.

She also added, “We fight, we argue, but we love each other, that’s the story all the siblings can relate to. Kajol and Tanisha, my daughters, are among them. They continue to argue and refuse to let me intervene because they believe it is their problem and that they can manage it on their own."

The audience can watch the complete episode this weekend at 8:00 pm.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

