Super Dancer Chapter 4: Contestants to dance to the tunes of Indian Idol 12 finalists; PICS inside

The weekend episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be magical as the most loved dance reality show will showcase the tales of the famous Amar Chitra Katha through dance. If this was not enough, then we would see the dancers dance to the tunes of the finalists of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The Amar Chitra Katha special will air on Saturday and the Indian Idol Special on Sunday this weekend.

From presenting mesmerizing tales of Prithviraj Chauhan, Savitri Bai Phule, Draupadi, Rani Laxmibai and more to grooving on the songs sung by the Indian Idol Season 12 contestants, the upcoming weekend is going to be a perfect amalgamation of storytelling and music through dance. The episode will also see Geeta Kapur getting emotional and thanking the platform of Super Dancer Chapter 4 for giving him a wonderful brother like Paritosh Tripathi and proceeds to tie him a rakhi.

Check out the pictures:

Well, this weekend is going to be full of entertainment, priceless moments and some emotional ones too. Recently, there has been a piece of good news for Super Dancer Chapter 4 fans as Shilpa Shetty has finally made a comeback on the judge’s seat after going missing from several episodes. The promo of Shilpa’s episode too is out, and fans are eagerly waiting for her return.

How excited are you for this weekend’s episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Shilpa Shetty returns to show; Praises the contestant Prithviraj