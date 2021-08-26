Super Dancer Chapter 4: Contestants & gurus to pay tribute to their grandparents with Madhoo special

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is getting exciting with each episode. The makers keep a theme for every episode and this time it is grandparents special and actress Madhoo special. The Saturday episode will celebrate the ‘Grandparent’s Special’ and welcome Bollywood actor Madhoo for the ‘Madhoo Special’ episode on Sunday. While the Grandparents Special episode will see the super gurus and contestants pay tribute to their grandparents by performing on some beautiful and timeless songs, the Madhoo Special episode will see the actor enjoying the performances put forward by the contestants and also join them on stage and shake a leg.

From dancing with Mama Ji (Paritosh Tripathi) and cute little Aneesh to giving an outstanding ovation to the various performances, the upcoming weekend viewing is going to be delightful and, ‘aww’ worthy. Certain pictures from the upcoming episode have come out and we are sure that it will get you excited for the show.

Take a look:

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been in the news lately as one of the judges went missing from the show. This happened after her husband was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Shilpa’s place was filled up with several celebrities every weekend. Well, Shilpa did finally make a comeback and fans were elated. From getting emotional to giving standing ovations to the contestants she did it all.

The diva seemed to have the same spirit and had the same aura after her return. Well, how excited are you to watch this weekend’s grandparents special and Madhoo special episodes on Super Dancer Chapter 4? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

