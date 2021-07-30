Super Dancer Chapter 4: Did Raveena Tandon refuse to replace Shilpa Shetty on the show? Find out

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who appeared as a judge in the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, has made herself unavailable because of the ongoing adult content racket case on husband Raj Kundra. Now, it has been heard that the makers of the show are looking into who could possibly fill the judge’s chair next. According to reports, the show approached popular 90s actress and ’s contemporary, Raveena Tandon. However, the Tip Tip Barsa Paani actress has reportedly, politely refused the offer.

Reportedly, the actress excused herself out of the offer, saying that the reality show always belonged to Shilpa. Raveena further added that she would like it to be that way. Raveena, is currently out of the country, and would be back in the first week of August. The National Award-winning actress has always been a popular and loved face in reality shows, which might be the reason for makers to consider her as the first choice to replace Shilpa. Raveena was previously seen as a judge in Nach Baliye 9, and Sabse Bada Kalakar among others.

Speaking to ETimes, a source reportedly said, “Shilpa Shetty is very much a part of the show and we are hoping that will be back soon. Till then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with special guests will continue to judge the show.”

Genelia and Riteish appeared as special guests on the show last weekend. Next weekend, yesteryear actress Moushumi Chatterjee and Sonali Bendre will grace the sets of the show.

Shilpa Shetty, who too is under the scanner of the Mumbai Crime Branch, may not be available for shooting for the coming few weeks.

