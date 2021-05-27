Super Dancer Chapter 4: An emotional Suniel Shetty shares world tour story behind the song 'Sandese Aate Hain'

Suniel Shetty will be gracing the upcoming episode of Super Dance Chapter 4. He became emotional during one of the performances and also shared a story behind it.

This week the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will make viewers emotional. The latest promo has already been released by the makers. And Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be gracing the show. In the show, contestants will be performing different acts but one performance will leave the actor spellbound and also emotional. As seen in the promo, Suniel was left in tears after Pruthviraj’s performance on ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from the film Border. He will perform with his super guru Shubhronil.

As reported Suniel Shetty hugs him and says, “I think the silence says it all, the pause after the performance. Jab hum border ke liye shoot bhi kar rahe the, yehi jazba tha… yehi josh tha… acting kisi ne nahi ki.” He praised both Pruthviraj and Shubhronil. While Pruthviraj was missing his mom, said that Shubhronil has been a pillar of support for Pruthviraj and also lauded the super guru for the same. She called the performance a super se upar act.

Coming back to the actor, he recalled a story behind this song and said, “Mujhe yaad hai, I was a part of a World Tour and there were renowned actors who were a part of that World Tour who were known for their craft. I was scared of dancing, and I said what will I do on this World Tour. But I was told to do basic dance on my songs and I agreed. But as the World Tour progressed, everybody was only waiting for Suniel Shetty’s act. Not for the dance… but for this song – Sandese Aate Hain. Then it was decided that this act will be the finale because people don’t want anything else after this song. I think you both (Pruthviraj and Shubhronil) brought out the same essence through your act and I am still emotional. I cry every time I listen to this song.”

