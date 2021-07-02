Super Dancer Chapter 4: Esha & Sonali’s dance reminds Annu Kapoor of modern dancing star 'Isadora Duncan'

Esha and Sonali’s dance performance touches the heart of Annu Kapoor as he is amazed by his performance. Anurag Basu teaches a life lesson to Esha with his special gesture for kids on the show.

The upcoming episode of the kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is based on the black and white golden era of Indian cinema. The show will be presided by the special guest Annu Kapoor, who will add an extra dose of entertainment to the sets of the show. In the episode, the dance performance of contestant Esha and her super guru Sonali will leave everyone amazed. The duo performed on the iconic song of 'Babuji dheere chalna', for which they received a standing ovation from all the judges. Esha was highly appreciated for her quick learning of the dance form from her dance guru Sonali.

The judge Kundra said in her appreciation, “People take months and years to learn different styles, but Esha comes up with a new style every week, which is admirable."

Even the special guest of the show Annu Kapoor was impressed by the dance and he shares some words of appreciation for them. He said, “You were so amazing that you reminded me of the renowned choreographer 'Isadora Duncan' who is the motivation for modern dancing.”

In the episode, the judge Anurag Basu taught an important lesson to Esha. For that, he brought pizza for all the contestants and mangoes for the judges. He distributed it to everyone except for Esha. He said, “Esha didn't share her meal with me the last time, therefore today I will share my food with everyone except her." Esha understood what he was trying to tell her and promised to become more giving and share her food with others in the future.

On the sets of Super Dancer, the kids not only get a platform for showcasing their skills but they are also taught important life lessons.

