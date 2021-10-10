Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale: ‘Self made Mermaid’ Shilpa Shetty moves gracefully in this BTS video

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 has glued viewers to their television screens, amid this Shilpa Shetty’s ‘self-made Mermaid’ has become the major talk of the town. Just hours before the finale commenced, the Super Dancer judge did not leave any stone unturned to raise anticipation among audiences. She also took to social media to share a stunning behind-the-scenes video of her ‘damdaar’ performance.

While in one post, Shilpa hailed herself as a self-made Mermaid’, in another boomerang video, she can be seen moving gracefully. Donning a stunning blue ensemble, the Dhadkan star opted for heavy makeup with an elegant crown on her head to add drama to her look. In the finale, she set the dance floor fire with her exceptional dancing prowess. Shaking a leg to the hit Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, Shilpa once again won the hearts of many.

Check out the posts below:

Speaking of Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale, the dhamakedaar end saw contestant, Florina Gogoi lifting the winner’s trophy . Apart from Shilpa Shetty, ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu headlined the judging panel of the show. The finale episode went on air at 8 pm on Saturday, October 9. Amid this, Shilpa Shetty’s latest post has garnered umpteen appreciation from her fans. The finale episode also welcomed rap sensation Badshah on the dance floor. Talking about the winner, Florina, she was accompanied by choreographer Tusshar Shetty throughout the season.

