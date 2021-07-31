Super Dancer Chapter 4: Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh impressed with Anshika & Aryan's dance on ‘wedding theme’

The upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be high on the entertainment quotient. The special guest for the episode is Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh. The episode is based on the theme of weddings and the contestants along with their super gurus will be presenting performances for the judges as well as the audience. As per the recent promo of the show, the dance performance of the contestant Anshika and her super guru Aryan will be getting everyone’s attention.

In the recent promo of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, the contestants are seen performing on the special theme of weddings. Anshika and Aryan will be seen doing a dance performance on ‘Dulhe Ke Sehra’ from the movie Dhadkan. The judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu as well as the special judges of the show are also be amazed by the adorable bridal look of little Anshika.

The caption reads, “Thaam lijiye apne dil ko because #SuperAnshika & #SuperGuruAryan ki ye performance karne vali hai apko super amaze. Dekhiye #ShaadiSpecial theme episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

See promo of her performance here-