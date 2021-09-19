Super Dancer Chapter 4: Govinda calls Neerja and Bhawna’s performance ‘Unbelievable’

Bollywood actors Govinda and Chunky Panday will be seen gracing the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The show has been in the headlines for the stellar performances of the contestants. Every weekend celebrities are invited to the show to encourage the contestants. Govinda was also a well-known dancer of his time and has given many hit dance songs. Both actors were left surprised when they saw the performance of the contestants. They praised them a lot and even grooved with .

The promo video opens with Govinda and Chunky entering the show and being welcomed by the judges. Contestant Neerja and her guru Bhawna's performance started and their dance left these two actors in shock. Govinda said that these acts which you all do are completely unbelievable. And Chunky said these belong to the international level. Both were seen enjoying the performance a lot. Judges were even seen joking with them and having a good time with the guests. Govinda has been grabbing headlines currently because of Krushna Abhishek.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see special guest performances. Honey Singh and Shilpa Shetty will be seen lighting up the stage with their dance moves. Bollywood star Govinda and Chunky will also be performing with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur on their song 'Lal Dupattewali'.

