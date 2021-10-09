Florina Gogoi emerges as the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 4, lifts the trophy

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been one of the most entertaining and exciting shows on television. After several weeks of entertainment, the show ended on a high note. The grand finale comprised phenomenal dance performances by all the contestants and the judges of the show. And to top it off, the young talented dancer Florina Gogoi lifted the winning trophy.

Florina Gogoi who hailed from Jorhat, Assam, was mentored by her Super Guru Tushar Shetty throughout the season. The younger dancer aced the toughest of moves and gave several outstanding performances. Dancing on songs from movies like Student of The Year 2 to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the little girl left everyone impressed. She often left the judges amazed with her ease of performing the most difficult moves.

The contestants for the year were handpicked from all over the country to showcase their best talents on the stage. The show was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. The grand finale episode was graced by special guests Badshah, Raghav Juyal, Terence Lewis. Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongar, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwari were the top five finalists of 'Super Dancer 4'. All the finalists gave brilliant performances in the finale episode along with their super gurus. The contestants have been working hard ever since the show kick-started. They were seen cheering the contestants, and Anurag Basu also stood up on his chair for one of the dance performances.

Super judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra also delivered a sizzling dance performance on the track 'Nadiyo Paar' from the movie Roohi. ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ once again provided a platform for young kids to showcase their brilliant talent in dancing.

