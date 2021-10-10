Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale Review: Kids are the superstars in this entertaining dance reality show

And the fourth season of one of the most successful dance shows on television, Super Dancer, has come to an end. The finale packed a powerful punch with some phenomenal dance performances by the top five finalists – Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongar, Esha Mishra and Neeraj Tiwari. Florina Gogoi and her guru, Tushar Shetty were crowned the winner. While the 6-year-old took home 15 Lakh, her super guru got a cash prize of 5 Lakh.

Pruthviraj was announced the first runner up, whereas Sanchit was the second runner up on the show. Eventually it was the dance which emerged a true winner as each and every finalist displayed dancing skills, and a true character by accepting the result with grace. The three judges too were in their elements, and even got emotional in some moments as the season was coming to end. However, they signed off promising another season packed with powerful performances soon.

The performance of finalists paying tribute to the judges as also the opening act of the show was among the major highlights. The face off between girls and boys was also impressive, adding a new dimension to the finale. The two hosts, Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani, ensured constant flow of humor all through the 3-hour long finale. The show also had special appearances from Badshah, Raghav Juyal, Terence Lewis and India’s most popular chef, Sanjeev Kapoor. The three judges – Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur – impressed one and all with their graceful dance performances.

Shilpa’s dance in particular was a cracker and she yet again proves why she is among the best dancers of Bollywood with ample grace. All in all, this was a power-packed finale and it’s all the kids who have emerged true superstars. We now await the fifth chapter of Super Dancer.

