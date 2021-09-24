Super Dancer Chapter 4: Hema Malini recreates iconic steps of Dharmendra on ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’

Published on Sep 24, 2021 01:54 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
The upcoming episode of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be graced by the presence of the veteran actress Hema Malini. The actress will not only be enjoying the performance of the adorable little contestants, she will also be matching steps with them. Dream Girl Hema Malini will be doing something interesting in the episode as she will be doing the steps of Dharmendra from his iconic song ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. She will be joined by super judge Shilpa Shetty on the stage.

The upcoming episode of the dance show will be an exciting one as Hema Malini will be part of the show. It is a Hema Malini special episode and the contestants of the show will be seen performing on the superhit songs from the movies of the actress. Hema Malini will get entertained by the dance performances and she will also dance along with the kids. She will also be giving a solo performance for the fans. She will recreate the charm of Dharmendra’s song’ Yamla Pagla Deewana’ as she will be seen doing her steps. The actress also quipped that seeing her dance like him, he will ask her to teach Bharatnatyam.

See video here: Click

The upcoming episodes for this weekend are dedicated to the Bollywood divas Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapuri. There will be lot of enjoyment and dancing as the actresses will be showing their unique dance moves on the popular songs at the stage of the popular dance show. The show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu.

Credits: Sony TV Instagram


