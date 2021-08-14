Super Dancer Chapter 4: Jackie Shroff & Sangeeta Bijlani give a glimpse of their romantic chemistry on stage

The upcoming episode of the kids dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is going to be one of a kind. As per reports, the contestants of the show will be showcasing 75 dance styles in one episode. Adding to the entertainment quotient of the show, Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will swoon the audience with their chemistry.

The weekend episode of the show will be an epic one as the audience will get to see Jackie Shroff and the beautiful Sangeeta Bijlani. As it is shown in the promos, the actors will be wowed by the superb performance of the contestants with their super gurus.

There will be a special performance of Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta on their iconic song ‘Gali Gali Mein’ from the 1989 movie Tridev. Jackie had put on black shades and a stole as he danced with Sangeeta. The judges of the show as well as the contestants are seen cheering their dance performance.

Apart from the dance performance, Jackie will also be seen floating in the air as one of the contestants performs a magic trick. Jackie will also turn a chef on the show as he is seen making a dish along with a contest. Everyone will be seen tasting the dish made by him.