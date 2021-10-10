‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ judge Shilpa Shetty pens congratulatory note for winner Florina Gogoi

After several weeks of entertainment, the ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ has finally announced the winner and it's none other than Florina Gogoi. The young talented dancer won millions of hearts with her stunning performances in the season. The show was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu. Florina left no stones unturned to impress the judges. Super judge Shilpa Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and penned a congratulatory note for the talented soul.

Sharing a picture from the show, the actress wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @florinagogoi and @tusharshetty95 Continue to make all of proud wherever you go.” Apart from Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Prithviraj Kongar, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwari were among the top five finalists of 'Super Dancer 4'. Shilpa also showered love on them and wrote, “Sending lots of love and kisses to @Prithviraj @sanchitstyle @neerajtiwari & @dance.esha.dance”. All the finalists gave brilliant performances in the finale episode along with their super gurus.

Take a look:

The grand finale comprised phenomenal dance performances by all the contestants and the judges of the show. Special guests including Badshah, Raghav Juyal, Terence Lewis graced the finale. The contestants for the year were handpicked from all over the country to showcase their best talents on the stage. Super judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra also delivered a sizzling dance performance on the track 'Nadiyo Paar' from the movie Roohi. ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ once again provided a platform for young kids to showcase their brilliant talent in dancing.