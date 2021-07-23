Super Dancer Chapter 4: Karisma Kapoor get overwhelmed by Pruthviraj’s act; Gives him a special gift

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of entertainment. The Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the sets of the show. She will be seen enjoying the dance performances of the kids as they display their various dance styles on her popular songs. It is a Karisma Kapoor special episode and the contestants will be seen dancing along with their gurus on super hit songs of the star. Even Karisma Kapoor will be seen shaking a leg on the stage with her signature dance moves.

Out of the performances, the dance of contestant Pruthviraj and super guru Subhonil on the song ‘Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera’ impresses everyone. The act will be depicting the journey of the actress from being a child actor to Bollywood’s famous actress. They be showing her journey with her pictures in the backdrop. The performance made Karisma emotional and she gave them a standing ovation.

She also said, “I loved it guys, thank you so much. Such a beautiful tribute. Main bohot emotional ho rahi hun. Really, suddenly I am just feeling overwhelmed. Pehle to aap dono ki energy was amazing. And I just want to say that bohot Khushi ho rahi hai mujhe ki main aaj Super Dancer – Chapter 4 main aayi hun aur mujhe ye mauka mila hai aap sab ke saath dance karne ka, aura ap logon ka beautiful talent dekhne ka. Thank you so much for this beautiful tribute… its very special to me.”

Karisma will also be seen talking to Pruthviraj’s father at his request, and she would be surprised to know that he is a huge fan of her. She says that she feels blessed for being able to see Pruthvi’s performance. She also thanked him for assisting his son in reaching such a prestigious platform, which makes Pruthvi and his father very happy.

She then says that her entire family is a fan of Pruthvi and she had also brought a special gift for him. She gave to him an entire rack of shoes of different styles. Pruthvi was overjoyed but he becomes confused about which shoe to choose. But he gets surprised when Karisma tells him that all the shoes are for him.