Super Dancer Chapter 4: Karisma Kapoor to not replace judge Shilpa Shetty in the show?

There has been a rumour doing rounds on the internet about the actress Karisma Kapoor replacing the judge of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. There has been news of the actress taking the place of the actress Kundra. The rumor has been spreading due to the absence of the Bollywood diva from the shoot of the show.

As per reports, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband has been arrested for making pornographic content and publishing it on mobile apps. It seems like the absence of Shilpa Shetty is due to the given reason.

As per the reports, it has been confirmed that Karisma Kapoor will not be replacing Shilpa Shetty Kundra and will also not be the new judge of the show.

Sources of the show said, “The actress is not doing the show and she was just a guest judge on one of the episodes of the show.”

The news has been spreading like wildfire due to the absence of the actress from the shoot, a day after her husband’s arrest by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police. The actress Karisma Kapoor is the celebrity judge for the weekend episode and does not intend to take up the role of actress Shilpa Shetty as the new judge.

Shilpa Shetty had earlier also taken a break from the show when her whole family had tested positive. At that time the actress had filled in for her. Now there will be a replacement or not will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Also read- Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty fails to show up for shoot; THIS actress takes her place