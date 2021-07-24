Super Dancer Chapter 4: Karisma Kapoor shakes a leg on ‘Chak Dhoom Dhoom’ along with the contestants; Watch

The upcoming episode of the popular kids dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of enthusiasm and entertainment. This weekend’s episode will be graced by the presence of the Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. She will be seen enjoying the performances of the kids along with their super gurus. The upcoming episode is a Karisma Kapoor special show and the kids will be seen grooving to the super-hit songs from the Bollywood movies of Karisma Kapoor.

Along with breathtaking dance moves by the contestants of the show, the audience will also be entertained by the adorable performance of the star on her highly popular song ‘Chak Dhoom Dhoom.’ She will be seen bringing energy on the sets of the show with her special dance performance with all the contestants dancing along with her. Even the judges Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu will be seen dancing on the song.

The caption of the new promo read as, “ya aap bhi hain excited karne ke liye chak dhoom dhoom @therealkarismakapoor and #SuperDancers ki full on energy bhari performance ke saath?”

See the promo here:

The show will be aired this weekend and it will be a complete entertainer.

For the unversed, the super judge of the show Kundra will not be part of the upcoming episode as she has not been shooting for personal reasons. The other judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu will be seen judging the show and enjoying the spectacular performances of the contestants.

