Super Dancer Chapter 4: Malaika Arora says ‘Florina tugged at my heartstrings’: Wished I had a daughter

Some weeks ago appeared as a judge on the popular dancing reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4. One of the things Malaika took back from the show was the tremendous performance of contestant Florina Gogoi. The performance touched Malaika to an extent that she wished she had a daughter. In a recent chat with Times of India, Malaika mentioned that since she has a girl sibling with a very strong bond, she wishes that she had a daughter. Malaika further spoke about surrogacy and adoption.

Speaking about Florina’s touching performance, Malaika said, “For any mother, it’s so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter.” Malaika adds, “The way Florina danced, it just made me so emotional that day; I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

Speaking about surrogacy and child adoption considering many celebrities are adopting children. Malaika said, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives,” shared Malaika, adding, “I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”

