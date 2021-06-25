Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor & Anurag Basu shake a leg on the song ‘Galti Se Mistake’

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, the audience will see a sweet gesture of Neetu Kapoor for a contestant and her dance with Anurag Basu.

The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most popular dance reality shows on television. The show is highly appreciated by the audiences for the superb performances of the contestants. The upcoming episode of the show will be full of excitement and entertainment as the show will be graced by senior actress . She will be the special judge of the show. The most cherished moment was when Neetu ji and Anurag Basu came on stage and grooved on 's song Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos.

The movie was directed by Anurag Basu. The dance performance of the duo was cheered on by everyone and the contestants of the show also joined them on stage. It was mesmerising to see Neetu Kapoor dance on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Anurag Basu has made it a tradition to dance with every special judge of the show; hence, he didn’t leave the chance to dance with Neetu Kapoor.

The actress was impressed by the fabulous performance of the contestant Neerja and her super guru Bhawna as they performed on the song 'Haye Re, Haye Re.' Neetu Kapoor will be giving a standing ovation to the duo along with the other judges of the show. Neetu says to them, “Nazar utaarna is really important”, and asked Neerja’s parents to do the same for her after every performance. She shared that she does it for her children as well.

The audience can watch the special episode which has the presence of Neetu Kapoor and the fantastic performance of the contestants on Super Dancer Chapter 4, this weekend.

Also read- Super Dancer: Neetu Kapoor fulfills a contestant's wish to talk to Ranbir; Gets emotional on seeing tribute

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×