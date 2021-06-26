Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor enjoys the kids' performances & engages in fun activities

Neetu Kapoor will be gracing the dance show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 this weekend. The veteran actress enjoys the performances of the talented contestants.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the top-rated television shows. The show comprises of top artists and talented children. The performance of contestants of season 4 of the show has been consistently appreciated. This upcoming episode of the show is graced by the presence of the veteran actress . The star will be seen enjoying the kids' performances, along with the judges of the shows.

The dance performance of the Arshiya and her super guru Anuradha stole the show with their unbelievable act. It showcased the journey of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Neetu Kapoor became emotional on watching the dance performance. Sony TV tweeted as, “#SuperArshiya & #SuperGuruAnuradha dikhayenge #SuperDancersChapter4 ki journey Apne iss dilkhush performance se.”

See the post here:

In another Twitter post, Neetu Kapoor is seen enjoying the dance performance of Soumit and super guru Vaibhav which was based on a jungle theme. Neetu Kapoor loved their act.

See post here:

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show will be full of entertainment as the celebrity judge Neetu Kapoor has a gala time with the kids. She will also be seen shaking a leg with the judge of the show Anurag Basu on ’s hit song 'Galti Se Mistake' from his film Jagga Jasoos.

