Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor mesmerises as she grooves with kids, shares anecdotes on the show; PHOTOS

Evergreen star Neetu Kapoor will be seen on the weekend episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The star will be seen enjoying herself with kids, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and also will share old memories with viewers.

One of the most loved kids dance reality shows on TV is Super Dancer Chapter 4. Every weekend, a new celebrity guest graces the show and this time, none other than the gorgeous will be seen spending time with the kids and judges on the show. Neetu, who is all set to return on the big screen with a film, will be seen joining , Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu this weekend and making the most of her time on the dance reality show.

While Neetu will be there, the contestants and the choreographers will be seen paying a musical tribute to the actress and we'll even get to see Neetu get up on stage. In the photos that have surfaced on social media from the shoot, we can see Neetu in an elegant blue attire as she makes a smashing entry on the weekend episode. Not just this, she is seen posing with Shilpa, Geeta and Anurag on the sets. In one of the candid photos, the senior star is also seen climbing up the 'seedhi' with a contestant whose performance she may have loved the show.

Take a look:

Apart from this, on the weekend episode, kids will also be seen celebrating her journey through some mesmerizing performances. From grooving to her popular numbers from old films to interacting with the senior stars, the kids will be seen making most of their time with her. Neetu Kapoor also will be seen sharing some anecdotes about her life and career on the show. With this and much more in store for all, the weekend episode is bound to leave all entertained. Tune in to Super Dancer - Chapter 4, Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

