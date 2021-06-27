Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir once called fire brigade in New York

Neetu Kapoor is very attached to her son Ranbir Kapoor and always shares his childhood pictures on social media.

Veteran actress had recently graced the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress had even shared the promo on her social media and was looking very beautiful in ethnic attire. Her video clips of dancing and also getting emotional remembering the late actor had also gone viral. The episode was a tribute to the late actor and contestants were seen dancing to the songs of both actors. However, amid this, she also recalled a funny incident related to her son and shared it with everyone on the set.

The veteran actress shared a memory about how once the actor had called a fire brigade in New York. She revealed that he saw a fire alarm and just pressed it randomly without understanding what will happen next. That sent an alarm to the fire brigade station. Soon, there were so many fire trucks standing downstairs. He didn’t tell anyone and went to his grandmother. He said to her I did it but please don’t say it to anyone. Hearing this everyone started laughing.

In this show, a young actress also expressed her wish of talking to the actor to the actress. She immediately fulfilled it and dialed the actor. He also exchanged words with the contestants and wished her good luck.

To note, the actress will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars , Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The shooting was stopped after she was tested positive for COVID 19. Meanwhile, Ranbir has also a lot of films lined up in his kitty.

