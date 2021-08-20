Super Dancer Chapter 4 NEW Promo: Shilpa Shetty on women having to fight for the rights after their husbands

has been in the news ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. The actress had been missing from action for a long time, but recently, she made a comeback on Super Dancer Chapter 4. A new promo where the actress has been talking about how women have to fight for their rights after their husbands have been doing the rounds.

The promo begins with a contestant showcasing the story of Rani Laxmi Bai through her performance. The judges loved her performance, and it was after this that Shilpa spoke about women’s rights. Talking about the same, Shilpa Shetty said in Hindi, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society's face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman," Shilpa said.

She further added that it makes her proud to come from a country of such fearless women. Her heart fills with pride that women have the power to fight no matter what the situation is. She concluded by paying respect to the women who fight for their rights.

Check out the promo:

Well, this Shilpa Shetty comeback episode is going to be exciting for all the fans. How eagerly are you waiting for Super Dancer Chapter 4? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

