Super Dancer Chapter 4: Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure & Hema Malini to grace the show

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be a visual delight for fans and viewers. The most loved and all-time favourite actors of the Bollywood industry, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the dance reality show in one episode. In another episode, the evergreen ‘Dream Girl' Hema Malini will be gracing the show. The viewers will also witness the presence of gorgeous actor and remarkable singer Jubin Nautiyal, who will appear as special guests on the show to promote their new song.

The episode will be an exciting one as the special guests Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure reveal that they are the biggest fans of the Super Dancer Chapter 4. Padmini Kolhapure will also show her magnificent dance moves along with the contestants. Jubin Nautiyal will be entertaining the audience with the superhit song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum’ and Mouni Roy will also perform on the song, ‘Gali Gali’ with the contestants.

Veteran actress, Hema Malini will also be seen enjoying the show and she is seen teasing the contestants as she brings the winner’s trophy with her.